There are a ton of quarterbacks with a lot of buzz around them coming into the 2025 college football season, but very few of them are under the spotlight quite like South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers. The redshirt sophomore broke out onto the scene during his freshman season in 2024 and led South Carolina to a very impressive 9-3 season, just barely missing out on the College Football Playoff.

But he did that all without any expectations, either on himself of his team. Sellers was an up-and-coming quarterback prospect and the Gamecocks were supposed to be another SEC team floating in the middle of the pack, but that all changes coming into 2025.

Not only are people expecting a College Football Playoff berth out of Shane Beamer and company this fall, but they are also looking a Sellers as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate and first-round pick in the NFL Draft.

Despite the sky-high expectations, Sellers isn't bothered by the outside noise, via Noah Chast of ABC Columbia.

"QB1 LaNorris Sellers says he preferred playing before there was Heisman and national hype. Says he has high expectations for himself, but tries not to listen to the outside noise. "In one ear out the other.""

“I prefer just going out there and playing, not really worrying about expectations like you said,” Sellers said. “Just stuff that people are saying, all that.

“Just not worry about it, really. Like I said, I've been playing football all my life. I have high expectations for myself and my team as well. I take that, it goes in one ear and out the other.”

Sellers has to take some strides as a passer heading into next season for South Carolina, but his running ability is unmatched by any other quarterback in the country. He is listed at 6-foot-3, 240 pounds but is one of the fastest players on the field every time he laces up the cleats, making him a nightmare for opposing defensive coordinators.

Last season, Sellers ran for 674 yards and seven touchdowns, including a number of Houdini-esque scrambles in the final game of the regular season against Clemson to help the Gamecocks get an improbable road victory over their rivals.

He also threw for 2,534 yards and 18 touchdowns while still showing some pretty raw flaws in the pocket. If he can get that under control and improve as a passer, he and South Carolina football could reach incredible heights in 2025.