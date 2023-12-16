Alabama offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett hits the transfer portal.

Alabama football is about to lose one of their offensive weapons. Crimson Tide offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett intends to enter the transfer portal, per On3. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Pritchett played in all 13 games this season for Alabama, but saw his reps begin to decrease as the season wore on. He had redshirted a year in 2022 at the school. Pritchett has great size for the position, with a 6-foot-6, 312 pound frame. He is expected to get plenty of attention from power 4 teams in the transfer portal. Pritchett also considered Florida State and USC before committing to the Crimson Tide while in high school.

Alabama had another brilliant season in 2023, and is in contention for a national championship as one of the four teams in the College Football Playoff. Alabama sneaked in the playoff as a no.4 seed, following an SEC Championship win over Georgia. Alabama enters the playoff with a 12-1 overall record, their only loss an early season setback to Texas. Texas is also in the playoff as the no. 3 seed.

Alabama next plays the no. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines in a national semi-final game. Michigan enters the CFP undefeated at 13-0. The Crimson Tide will be going into that game without Pritchett, who was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. He played his high school football at Carver High in Georgia.

Alabama and Michigan play on Jan. 1. The game kicks off at 5:00 Eastern. The winner goes on to the national championship, against the winner of the Texas-Washington game.