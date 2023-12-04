After a season of uncertainty, the Alabama Crimson Tide made the 2023-24 College Football Playoff as the fourth seed. The Crimson Tide boast one loss on the year and upset the previous top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship. Now, Nick Saban and co. set their sights on the undefeated Michigan football program. The head coach expressed his team's sentiments after the big news.

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide feel up to the challenge of the Wolverines

Nick Saban gave the Michigan football team props before welcoming the challenge of playing against them in the CFP:

“They've had a very, very successful season. Big Ten champs. I'd like to congratulate them on that. We're going to look forward to the challenge we have ahead in terms of what we have to do to prepare and be the best we can be to play against the No. 1 team in the country,” Saban said, per Michigan Live.

In addition, Saban recognized Michigan's top-notch play, particularly on the defensive end.

“The little that I have seen is they've got a great defensive team. I know they're one of the best defensive teams in the country,” Saban said.

The head coach also pointed out the need for the Crimson Tide to be prepared for the might of Michigan's offense.

“They're very productive on offense. The quarterback is a good player, good runner, great balance,” Saban continued.

Alabama football prepares to face one of its biggest challenges of 23-24 season. Nevertheless, the Crimson Tide feel ready for the challenge.

Who will come out atop the College Football Playoff?