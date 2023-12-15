The Alabama football team has signed a former Michigan defensive coach ahead of their Rose Bowl matchup.

The Alabama football team is set to take on Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football team on January 1, 2024 at the Rose Bowl. The game constitutes round one of the College Football Playoff and pits the fourth-seeded Crimson Tide against the top-seeded Wolverines.

On Thursday, a curious hire was made by Alabama football coach Nick Saban as he decided to hire a former Michigan football defensive coach ahead of the New Year's Day showdown.

The news came on the heels of a major recruiting development regarding an EDGE who previously had Ohio State interest. Tide quarterback and 2023 Heisman contender Jalen Milroe announced his NFL Draft intentions for next season.

Saban's latest hire has also received a great deal of attention considering he used to coach linebackers for the Wolverines.

Saban Hires George Helow, Former UM LB Coach

Helow, age 36, coached linebackers for Michigan football in 2021-2022.

He may replace departing special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler, who is leaving to become defensive coordinator with Mississippi State at the end of the year.

Helow could also provide much needed intel on the top-seeded Wolverines' stellar linebacking corps, which includes All-Big Ten second team performer Junior Colson and third team performer Mike Barrett.

Alabama football ranked 17th in total defense this season nationally while Michigan football ranked 1st overall.

For the Tide to win, they will need to keep Blake Corum in check. Corum racked up 24 touchdowns on the ground this season against Big Ten and non-conference opposition and finished in the top ten of Heisman voting himself.

Alabama defeated Michigan 35-16 in the Citrus Bowl on January 1, 2020, led by a big game from current Denver Broncos standout Jerry Jeudy.