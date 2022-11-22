Published November 22, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Alabama football former 5-star running back Trey Sanders is reportedly entering the transfer portal, per The Athletic’s Max Olson. Olson also reports that Sanders had 528 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns during his Crimson Tide career.

Alabama is known as one of the best college football recruiting programs in the nation. Nick Saban’s ability to identify and utilize talent is nearly unparalleled. But the Crimson Tide’s running back room is crowded and Sanders may have concerns about future playing time. Additionally, he dealt with injury issues prior to the 2022 campaign.

The 2022 season has been a disappointing one for Alabama football. They entered the season with title hopes but are in line to miss the College Football Playoff altogether.

Bryce Young and Will Anderson recently addressed their Alabama football futures, per Tony Tsoukalas.

“Bryce Young says he hasn’t decided whether or not he is going to play in Alabama’s bowl game. He says he’s taking things one game at a time.”

“Will Anderson says he hasn’t decided if this week will be his last game in an Alabama uniform.”

Nick Saban has dealt with criticism this year in reference to the Alabama football team’s culture. Saban responded to the criticism amid the Crimson Tide’s forgettable 2022 campaign.

“When former players come back to me, it hurts my heart. And I told the players this so I’m not speaking out of school, if anybody who’s ever played here in this culture and on this team would think anybody on this team is not playing to that culture and to that standard, that really breaks my heart.”

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Alabama.