Published November 21, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Alabama football is going to miss out on the CFP Playoff after already losing twice in 2022. That’s a huge disappointment for a team who is usually one of the last four left in the country. Ahead of the Iron Bowl against Auburn this weekend, star quarterback Bryce Young and standout linebacker Will Anderson refused to say if they will play another game for the Crimson Tide past Week 13. Both players are expected to be high picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Via Tony Tsoukalas:

“Bryce Young says he hasn’t decided whether or not he is going to play in Alabama’s bowl game. He says he’s taking things one game at a time.”

“Will Anderson says he hasn’t decided if this week will be his last game in an Alabama uniform.”

At this point, Alabama is likely looking at an appearance in the Cotton Bowl or Orange Bowl. They’re currently ranked No. 8 in the CFP rankings after putting a beatdown on Austin Peay Saturday, improving their record to 9-2.

For a program like Bama, anything less than being in the National Championship game is considered a failure. That’s likely how Young and Anderson are looking at it, too. They’re such important pieces to the puzzle for Nick Saban’s group and it would definitely hurt to play in a bowl game without them.

Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman winner, has completed 63.8% of his passes for 2,664 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. He’s also run for 147 yards on the ground. Anderson meanwhile has racked up eight sacks and 42 total tackles.