A big development for Alabama

While the Alabama football team is gearing up to face Michigan in the College Football Playoff, quarterback Jalen Milroe made some news by announcing that he will be returning for his senior year in an appearance on The Next Round.

Jalen Milroe confirms that he will, in fact, be returning for his senior year. @AlabamaFTBL @JalenMilroe pic.twitter.com/8lrm3uOh5O — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) December 14, 2023

It is not surprising that Jalen Milroe is returning for next season, as the 2023 season was his first as the full-time starter. However, it is a bit surprising that he announced that in the appearance on The Next Round. Regardless, it is good news for Alabama football fans that Milroe will be returning next season. He has improved a ton throughout the 2023 season, and will have a full offseason to grow even more.

Milroe beat out both Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson for the starting quarterback job during the summer. Although there were some early struggles, specifically with two interceptions thrown in the loss to the Texas football program, going with Milroe has proved to be the right decision for Nick Saban.

Now, Nick Saban has a chance to win the national championship this season, and go into next season with a known commodity at quarterback with Milroe returning.

There is no doubt that Alabama's full focus is on beating the Michigan football program in the College Football Playoff, but once this season is over for the Crimson Tide, they will be viewed as one of, if not the top favorite going into the 2024 college football season.

After many believed that Alabama might be on a downward trend early on in this season, Saban's program remains one of the strongest.