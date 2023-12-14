Trey Moore is visiting Alabama football this weekend after Ohio State cancelled.

It's been almost two weeks now since the college football transfer portal opened, and things are really beginning to ramp up. UTSA football EDGE transfer Trey Moore is one player getting attention from big schools like Alabama football and Ohio State football, and his recruitment took an interesting turn on Thursday. Moore had a visit scheduled with the Buckeyes, but it was called off by Ohio State. The reasoning is unknown, but it now looks like the Crimson Tide have a good chance here.

After the Ohio State visit was cancelled, Trey Moore scheduled a visit with Alabama football, according to a tweet from Pete Nakos. Moore is one of the top targets in the portal from a non-power five school, and in general. He had a monster season for UTSA this year.

This season, Moore racked up 45 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, one interception and he was third in the country with 14 sacks. Moore is an absolute beast, and Nick Saban should be working hard to get him on the Alabama football team.

Alabama is one of those teams that simply reloads every season. That's just the way it has been under Saban. It doesn't matter how much talent is lost from the year prior, they will either have backups that are ready to go, or they will bring in more talent from the transfer portal and recruiting classes. The Crimson Tide will once again be very good next year, and Moore could be part of that team.

This year's Alabama team is not done playing yet. The Crimson Tide controversially made the College Football Playoff as the #4 seed, and they will take on Michigan in the Rose Bowl game. That game will take place on New Year's Day at 5:00 ET and the game will be airing on ESPN. The Wolverines are currently favored by 1.5.