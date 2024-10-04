Jalen Milroe's Heisman stock is not the only thing rising after his big game against Georgia. Four games into the 2024 season, NFL scouts are beginning to see the Alabama quarterback as a potential first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

CBS Sports reports that scouts have begun to see Milroe as a bonafide day two player in the 2025 NFL Draft with a realistic possibility that a team takes him on day one. One scout believed that Milroe's game against Georgia proved that he could be a playmaker against NFL defenses.

“Jalen Milroe went out there and basically did everything [from] throwing the ball to running the ball to making big-time plays. Jalen did it all,” an unnamed NFL scout said, via CBS Sports. “I thought he looked really, really good. And to do it against a team like that [is] even more impressive.”

At 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, Milroe already has elite size and rushing ability for an NFL prospect. The primary concern for his game translating to the next level has always been his passing game, in which scouts believe he has shown tremendous growth as a junior.

Currently, most scouts see Texas' Quinn Ewers and Miami's Cam Ward as the top quarterback prospects of the 2025 draft class with players such as Milroe, Shedeur Sanders and Carson Beck right behind them. Dillon Gabriel and Jaxson Dart could also launch into the top tier with strong ends to their seasons.

NFL scouts compare Jalen Milroe to Jayden Daniels

If Jalen Milroe does end up becoming a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, he may have one of his former rivals to thank. According to the same scouts that pen the 21-year-old as a potential first-round pick, the quarterback's rise in draft stock is partially due to the immediate success of Washington Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels and how coaching staffs are now seeing that Milroe can be a similar type of player.

“[Jalen Milroe has] more of a unique skill set,” the scout said, via CBS Sports. “He kind of fits the mold of the more recent QBs like Jayden Daniels, the guys that can throw it and they can run it, like Justin Fields. I think teams are more open to that skill set now because they've seen guys come in the league and be successful.”

Aside from Daniels and Fields, Milroe has previously been compared to similar players including Jalen Hurts, Cam Newton and Anthony Richardson. As with most cases regarding the draft, the next two months will likely determine when the dual-threat quarterback will hear his name called in April, assuming he declares early.