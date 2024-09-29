Alabama football pulled off arguably their biggest win of the 2024-25 season on Saturday. The Crimson Tide remain undefeated after rolling through Georgia in Week 5. Quarterback Jalen Milroe continued his pursuit for the Heisman with another electrifying display against the Bulldogs.

Milroe connected on 27-of-33 passes for 374 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing 16 times for 117 and two touchdowns. Despite throwing one interception that bounced off his receiver into the fortuitous hands of a Georgia defender, the junior QB was brilliant throughout the night. He also threw the game-winning TD to Ryan Williams with 2:18 remaining in the fourth quarter to seal the 41-34 victory for the ‘Tide.

While Alabama surrendered a comfortable 30-7 halftime lead, Milroe's poise and overall resilience reminded everyone what it takes to be a star figure in the heat of the battle in Tuscaloosa. Following the win, Milroe addressed the media. Clad in a Jalen Hurts national champion t-shirt, he paid homage to the former Alabama football QB.

“He was one of the reasons why I came to the University of Alabama, Milroe told reporters, per Charlie Potter of On3 Sports. “If we look back when Alabama played Georgia (in 2018), Jalen Hurts stepped into the game. So I wanted to represent him today.”

Hurts was a member of Alabama's 2017 national championship team, and was a Heisman candidate in each of his three college seasons. He's also led the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL since becoming the team's starting signal-caller in 2021. It appears that Milroe is on a very similar path.

What's next for Jalen Milroe and Alabama football?

Alabama may have felt like they punched their ticket to the College Football with Saturday night's win over their long-time rival, but a daunting road still awaits them in the 2024-25 regular season. The price of playing in the SEC.

The Crimson Tide will travel to Vanderbilt in Week 6, followed by a home matchup with South Carolina in Week 7, and then a steak of pivotal clashes against Tennessee, Missouri and LSU.

If Milroe can continue to successfully lead Alabama past these contenders, then it's going to be tough to hand the Heisman hardware to anyone else in the country.