Jalen Milroe keeps it real when asked about Alabama football's unforgettable win over Auburn at the Iron Bowl.

Alabama football took home the win over Auburn in what will be one of the most unforgettable Iron Bowls for years to come. After the game, quarterback Jalen Milroe was simply living in the moment during postgame interviews.

The first thing he did after leaving the locker room was give his father a big hug, according to Chris Low of ESPN. After winning the game in the way he did, it's no wonder he was over the moon with joy.

“The reality for Milroe, as he walked out of the locker room and gave his father, Quentin, a bear hug before boarding the team buses, is that he will forever be a part of Alabama lore. And that lore could only grow larger and more legendary from here.”

When asked about the final play of the game, the Crimson Tides' starting quarterback claimed he was just soaking it all in. As he should, as that fourth-down play will join the long list of historic highlight reels for Alabama football.

“Milroe said he would soak up the moment, at least for the time being. ‘I'll never forget this game … ever,' said Milroe, his big smile matching the magnitude of a play they won't forget anytime soon in Tuscaloosa.”

Additionally, head coach Nick Saban was proud of Jalen Milroe's efforts in the Iron Bowl. It's been a long season and Milroe's play has helped keep Alabama football in the playoff mix. “Saban said Milroe's progress has ‘transformed our team and our offense.'”

With that said, it'll be interesting to watch Milroe continue to develop his game. We should expect the red shirt sophomore to return to Alabama football for at least one more season. If he can improve his game then the Crimson Tide are going to be a problem in 2024.