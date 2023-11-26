Alabama football's Jalen Milroe had an Iron Bowl performance of a lifetime against Auburn. Does it make him a Heisman Trophy candidate now?

In an Iron Bowl showdown against Auburn, Jalen Milroe etched his name into the annals of Alabama football history with a once-in-a-lifetime performance that has kept Nick Saban's Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff hunt. The quarterback's heroics on the field, particularly during a breathtaking fourth-and-goal play from the 31-yard line, may have sparked debates about whether Milroe deserves Heisman recognition.

Jalen Milroe had a Heisman-like moment against Auburn in Iron Bowl

Against Auburn, Milroe showcased his mettle, throwing for 259 yards and two touchdowns with additional 18 carries for 107 yards. These numbers not only secured a crucial victory for the No. 8 Crimson Tide but also positioned them for a high-stakes clash against No. 1 Georgia in the upcoming SEC championship—an encounter with significant implications for the College Football Playoff.

The defining moment of Milroe's standout performance came in the dying seconds of the game. Facing a seemingly insurmountable fourth-and-goal from the 31-yard line, Milroe orchestrated a near-impossible play, connecting with receiver Isaiah Bond for the game-winning touchdown. The sheer audacity and precision displayed in this clutch moment resonated with fans and pundits alike, prompting many to dub it a Heisman moment.

Jalen Milroe has improved throughout the season, helping Alabama football succeed

Milroe's overall season performance adds weight to the argument for potential Heisman recognition. Throughout the season, he has demonstrated consistent improvement, notably in minimizing costly turnovers, like those that cost Alabama against Texas. With only six interceptions — and none over his last two games — compared to his 19 throwing touchdowns and an impressive 12 rushing touchdowns, Milroe's dual-threat abilities have been a cornerstone of Alabama's resurgent success this season. Since losing to the Longhorns back in Sept. in Week 2, Milroe has helped Alabama football rattle off eight straight wins as a starter. He was benched in Alabama's slim victory over South Florida.

However, the Heisman race is a fiercely competitive one, with standout players from other powerhouse programs also vying for the prestigious trophy. Candidates like Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., and LSU's Jayden Daniels boast remarkable consistency and statistics, making Milroe's path to attaining Heisman glory a challenging one.

Jalen Milroe says, “Give me the Heisman!” after beating Auburn football

Despite the uphill battle, Milroe's case for Heisman recognition is grounded in the undeniable impact of his performances, particularly in crucial moments like the Auburn game on Saturday afternoon. But Milroe did more than just make a case for himself with his performance, he boldly proclaimed it to whoever would hear about it. His fervent celebration was witnessed on the field after Alabama football's stunning comeback where he was found saying, “Give me the Heisman! Give me that m—–f—–!” according to SI.

Jalen Milroe will be looking for another standout performance in the SEC Championship Game

As things currently stand, Milroe may not be the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy, but his electrifying season and the unforgettable play against Auburn football make a compelling case for at least a nomination. While Oregon's Bo Nix, LSU's Jayden Daniels, or Washington's Michael Penix Jr. may still be the favorites, Milroe's ability to deliver under pressure and orchestrate game-changing plays shouldn't be overlooked.

The Heisman race is far from over, and Jalen Milroe's name should now firmly be in the conversation, thanks to a season-defining performance against Auburn in the Iron Bowl that will be remembered for years to come. With one game remaining against the No. 1 team in the country, another standout performance that could win Alabama a conference championship, furthering their chance of making the playoff, could help punch Milroe a ticket to New York. Even though it's doubtful he would become the fourth Crimson Tide player to win the award.