Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze sounded off on the defensive strategy against Jalen Milroe's game-winning touchdown.

The Auburn football program is no stranger to losing to Alabama football — even in late-game situations or at home or in both scenarios. But the Tigers' most recent loss to the Crimson Tide is one of the most unbelievable. Jalen Milroe threw a shocking touchdown on 4th-and-goal from the 31-yard-line in the final minute to Isaiah Bond in the corner of the end zone to steal the win.

Hugh Freeze went to a preventive defense, rushing just two and keeping a spy on Milroe. Bond found himself with a one-on-one in the corner against D.J. James. The Auburn defensive back didn’t turn for the ball and watched as it fell into Bond's hands. On the 10th anniversary of the Tigers' Kick Six, the Tide notched their own insane, last-second win.

OH MY GOODNESS 🤯 JALEN MILROE CONNECTS WITH ISAIAH BOND TO GIVE ALABAMA THE LEAD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oukcIG9c8g — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 25, 2023

According to JD McCarthy of Auburn Wire, Freeze wanted his team to “play with vision” and make a play on the ball.

“I mean, he (D.J. James) second guessed it. You just have to play with vision, and you got nine guys back there, and just, play with vision,” Freeze said after the game, via Auburn Wire. “Make them run the ball and knock it down. You know, he felt like he was shoved off, but I don’t, I couldn’t tell. You know, you pressure him, and then, you got one-on-ones, and they throw it up, and you can do that if you want. Or you play. I like the call. I just think you gotta sit back with the vision and knock the ball down.”

The results of the strategy obviously did not pay off and the process of it didn’t make much sense, either. Going with a prevent defense on 4th-and-long leaves the defensive line bare but it didn’t threaten Milroe at all to have a spy and rush just two. Either rush three to get a one-on-one with at least one offensive lineman or add another defender in the end zone to crowd it even further.

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban saw the defensive alignment coming from a mile away and, even in a down year for his team, has some magic left in the tank. Auburn football is wrapping up a middling first season under Freeze, though the program has at least beaten its win total from last season already.