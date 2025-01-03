Jalen Milroe made a big decision by declaring for the NFL Draft on Thursday, and he just made another one that he hopes strengthens his professional profile. The Alabama quarterback will be competing in the Senior Bowl on Feb. 1 in Mobile's Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Following a poor performance against Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year's Eve, Milroe is intent on giving scouts and executives a fresh reminder of his ample ability. In many respects, he fits the mold of what the league perceives a QB to be in the modern game. His dazzling athleticism could make him an attractive option in April, but there are multiple blemishes that he must polish.

Jalen Milroe had an uneven campaign with Crimson Tide

Milroe's completion percentage dipped to 64.3 in 2024 and he threw 11 interceptions in 13 games. Turnovers were especially an issue during the first half of the ReliaQuest Bowl. He fumbled, threw a pick and then fumbled again on three consecutive possessions, resulting in 13 points for the Wolverines. Although the 22-year-old woke up in the final two quarters, he was unable to bring Bama all the way back from a 16-0 deficit and lost his final collegiate game, 19-13.

The Senior Bowl gives Milroe an opportunity to showcase his best talents and address his bad habits. Those in attendance will expect him to use his speed. He rushed for 726 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns this season, tempting NFL front offices to gamble on his superb mobility and wait for everything else to flesh out. Though, after a rough year for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, extra caution is bound to be exercised.

Milroe may not hear his name called on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft. An inconsistent season on an inconsistent Alabama football team could raise red flags for shot-callers. Lucky for him, however, they will not be making their official decisions until almost four months from now. And when the William V. Campbell Trophy winner (top student-athlete) gets afforded another chance to improve, he usually takes full advantage of it.

The growth of Jalen Milroe in Tuscaloosa was interesting to track, but he is directing his attention to the biggest platform American professional sports has to offer. That journey runs directly through the Reese's Senior Bowl.