Alabama football quarterback Jalen Milroe sounded off on his future after the 19-13 loss to Michigan. Two days later, he's made his official announcement and is heading for the 2025 NFL Draft. In the first half, Milroe had three turnovers and had fans questioning what happened. Regardless, he leaves behind a nice legacy for himself.

He'll be remembered in Tuscaloosa as a dual-threat quarterback, redefining the position for the program. He appeared in the 2024 Rose Bowl and nearly led the Crimson Tide to the National Championship game. Fast forward a season, and the program didn't find the same success.

They were even eliminated from a spot in the SEC Championship, which is not common. However, he threw for 2,844 yards and 16 touchdowns. On the ground, Milroe had 726 yards and 20 touchdowns. His offensive numbers weren't enough, as Alabama had four losses in Kalen DeBoer's first season as head coach.

Although Milroe is leaving, it was the first season of the post-Nick Saban era for Crimson Tide fans. It had its share of highs as well as lows. One of the more consistent quarterbacks is heading for the NFL draft. However, Milroe's performance against Michigan doesn't help his draft stock.

Who will take former Alabama football quarterback Jalen Milroe in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Despite the rocky performance against Michigan, Milroe is still a solid quarterback. He has undeniable athleticism that keeps a defense guessing. However, he's a very raw athlete and will need some time to develop as a pure passer. Look at a guy like Lamar Jackson, for example. He's one of the best athletes the NFL has ever seen, yet he's developed his game.

This season, for instance, Jackson is having the best passing season of his career. It took some time, but defenses truly don't know what to do. The same can said for Milroe. Although no athlete is like Jackson, the former Alabama football quarterback is pretty close. Plus, a former Alabama football quarterback said that Milroe was over-utilized in the loss.

It's hard to know what team will take him. He has first-round quarterback potential, but many might be turned off after his sour outing against Michigan. If a team takes him, they'll likely develop him first before starting him. Some teams, like the New York Giants, could snag him. Also, a team like the Los Angeles Rams could take him and develop him under a veteran quarterback.

No matter what, teams will see the potential and capitalize on it. Despite that, it's a matter of what situation he's in. Milroe can be a dynamic player if he's developed the right way and has time. For now, time will tell.