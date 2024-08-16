In what will be a challenging road game, Alabama football travels to Madison, Wisconsin, to play the Badgers on September 14. It's been nearly 10 years since these two teams met, and the Crimson Tide took home that victory in 2015. Former Wisconsin star J.J. Watt recently visited the Alabama football team to speak to the players. But Watt is, of course, forever a Badgers alum.

“It was a pleasure. Very engaged and attentive group with some great questions as well,” Watt said about his visit. “I appreciate the invitation and wish you luck every game except September 14th!”

Alabama football, ranked No. 5 in the AP Top 25, enters the 2024 season without longtime head coach Nick Saban. Arriving in 2007, he led the Crimson Tide to nine SEC Championships and six National Championships.

The post-Saban era could be a challenge for Alabama football. After just two years at the helm of Washington football, Kalen DeBoer is Alabama's head coach. On paper, Alabama should be the favorite over Wisconsin, which hasn't won the Big Ten Championship since 2012.

J.J. Watt's legacy with Wisconsin football

The Watt era at Wisconsin is threefold. Watt's younger brothers, Derek (2011-2015) and T.J. (2013-2016), also played with the Badgers. From 2010 to 2012, Wisconsin won three straight conference titles under the tutelage of head coach Bret Bielema. They've since made the conference championship game four times but haven't been able to get past Big Ten powers like Michigan and Ohio State.

Despite these minor setbacks, Wisconsin football has not experienced a losing season since 2001. It would be a major upset for the Badgers to take down Alabama in Week 3 of the upcoming college football season.

The future of Alabama football under Kalen DeBoer

DeBoer led the Washington Huskies within six points of a 2023 CFB National Championship. Their 37-31 loss to Michigan concluded a magical season led by future NFL players like Michael Penix Jr., Rome Odunze, Troy Fautanu and Ja'Lynn Polk. An astonishing 10 Washington players were drafted. It's only fitting that Alabama football rewarded DeBoer with the opportunity to take the program's reins.

Expectations are massive. and DeBoer is sure to feel the pressure, and rightfully so. Since the “Poll Era” began in 1936, no team has won more than Alabama's 13 National Championships. Since the College Football Playoff began in 2014, Alabama football was selected by the committee in eight of 10 years and given the No. 1 seed five times.

A loss to Wisconsin so early in DeBoer's tenure would be devastating and certainly whip up a media frenzy. However, Watt endorsement or not, Alabama football is the heavy favorite.