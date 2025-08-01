On Friday, one day after the crazy MLB Trade Deadline, the New York Yankees released starting pitcher Marcus Stroman. It is safe to say the tenure did not go nearly as planned.

The two-time All-Star had a great career with the Toronto Blue Jays, but his time in New York between the Mets and Yankees was not close to that success. In fact, he was an All-Star in 2023 with the Chicago Cubs between the Mets and Yankees. Getting out of New York may be the best thing for Stroman.

The MLB community, mostly Yankees fans, had their fair share of fun with reactions.

Stroman made a total of 38 starts in a Yankee uniform in two seasons. He finished with 13 total wins, 0.3 WAR, 139 strikeouts in 190+ innings, and allowed 101 runs. This season, Stroman was 3-2 with a 6.23 ERA, 26 Ks, 1.54 WHIP, and 16 walks in 39 innings. Those are not the numbers we are accustomed to seeing with Stroman.

Here is what Brian Cashman said about the release.

“I thought we would be able to work through our differences,” the New York Yankees general manager said. “Unfortunately, we were two very different people with very different expectations of one another, and as far as his fit on the team, he wasn’t very good, so I had to release him. Everybody tried their best, and that’s all that matters.”

More New York Yankees News
New York Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman (0) reacts after walking Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Johan Rojas (not pictured) with the bases loaded to surrender a run during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees release Marcus Stroman immediately after trade deadlineChristopher Hennessy ·
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) looks on against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at loanDepot Park.
Yankees rumors: Why New York didn’t trade for Sandy AlcantaraMalik Brown ·
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman before game two of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium.
Yankees’ Brian Cashman declares ‘mission accomplished’ after trade deadlineMalik Brown ·
Hall of Fame Inductee CC Sabathia answers questions during the media press conference at the Clarke Sports Center
Yankees’ CC Sabathia reveals impossible request from fans after HOF inductionJosh Davis ·
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.
Aaron Boone responds to Yankees’ trade deadline movesMike Gianakos ·
San Francisco Giants pitcher Camilo Doval (75) delivers a pitch against New York Yankees during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium.
Jomboy, Talkin’ Jake lose their minds after Yankees’ Camilo Doval tradeJosh Davis ·