On Friday, one day after the crazy MLB Trade Deadline, the New York Yankees released starting pitcher Marcus Stroman. It is safe to say the tenure did not go nearly as planned.

The two-time All-Star had a great career with the Toronto Blue Jays, but his time in New York between the Mets and Yankees was not close to that success. In fact, he was an All-Star in 2023 with the Chicago Cubs between the Mets and Yankees. Getting out of New York may be the best thing for Stroman.

The MLB community, mostly Yankees fans, had their fair share of fun with reactions.

2 years $37M for Marcus Stroman was fine enough at the time, but my goodness, the dude just STUNK as a Yankee. Good riddance. Good on the Yankees for rewarding Schlittler instead of playing roster manipulation games. — Max Mannis (@MaxMannis) August 1, 2025

I SURVIVED THE MARCUS STROMAN ERA pic.twitter.com/UKlU4ZaWYy https://t.co/5Hg9rtQVA5 — Evil Empire (@octoberstanton) August 1, 2025

Stroman made a total of 38 starts in a Yankee uniform in two seasons. He finished with 13 total wins, 0.3 WAR, 139 strikeouts in 190+ innings, and allowed 101 runs. This season, Stroman was 3-2 with a 6.23 ERA, 26 Ks, 1.54 WHIP, and 16 walks in 39 innings. Those are not the numbers we are accustomed to seeing with Stroman.

Marcus Stroman as a Yankee: 193.2 IP

4.69 ERA

1.48 WHIP Released. pic.twitter.com/5stDnhRHz8 — StatMuse (@statmuse) August 1, 2025

Marcus Stroman is off my MLB team pic.twitter.com/pc65KiPCzk — RodonIsKing (@RodonIsKing) August 1, 2025

I give it two hours before Marcus Stroman posts a video of him relaxing reminding us that he’s rich and unbothered due to his release. He was better this year than we thought he would be for a short period there but we’ll take it. Let’s go win something. — Gary Sheffield Jr. (@GarysheffieldJr) August 1, 2025

Here is what Brian Cashman said about the release.

“I thought we would be able to work through our differences,” the New York Yankees general manager said. “Unfortunately, we were two very different people with very different expectations of one another, and as far as his fit on the team, he wasn’t very good, so I had to release him. Everybody tried their best, and that’s all that matters.”