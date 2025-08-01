Micah Parsons has been in a contract dispute with Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys all offseason long. With the preseason opener right around the corner, the superstar edge rusher officially requested a trade from the organization.

Parsons, who is 26 years old, shared a lengthy statement on social media revealing his desire to be traded. In the message, the former first-round pick openly admits he no longer wants to be in Dallas and is seemingly tired of the ongoing contract negotiations with the club.

Thank you Dallas 🦁👑 🙏🏾! I pic.twitter.com/EUnEj9uRUt — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) August 1, 2025

Micah Parsons' trade request drew plenty of reactions from fans, players, and media members alike. Cowboys fans are a bit upset for the most part, while fans of other teams are begging Parsons to demand a trade to their favorite team. Meanwhile, players and some media members are just simply mind blown. Additionally, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones is getting called out by numerous fans.

“Stop, bro, please don't leave us,” pleaded a desperate fan.

One fan stated, “Come to the Ravens, brotha, let's win a [Super Bowl].”

Jerry Jones looking for someone to blame for this pic.twitter.com/7MmolSu5Ur — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) August 1, 2025

“Let's light this candle,” said NFL analyst Mike Golic Jr.

Former NFL player turned analyst Geoff Schwartz blasted Jerry Jones and the Cowboys for their contract negotiation tactics, stating, “Dallas only negotiating with Parsons and not his agent is scummy business. They thought Parsons was dumb enough to not include his agent in the process.”

“Jerry Jones is easily one of the worst owners of all time and doesn’t get nearly the blame he deserves,” explained another individual.

This fan claimed, “F*** my life. Nothing is real. Jerry Jones has ruined my life.”

Micha Parsons is arguably the best non-quarterback in the NFL. Losing him would be detrimental to the Cowboys. The two-time All-Pro is currently in the final year of his rookie contract after the front office decided to pick up his fifth-year option.

Parsons has done nothing but prove his worth in the league since being drafted by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft. Last season, Micah Parsons finished with 43 combined tackles (30 solo), 12 sacks, and two forced fumbles through 13 games played. He was on pace for a career year before suffering a high-ankle injury that forced him to miss four games.