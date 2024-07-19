Although he is no longer leading Alabama football, this is a big year for Nick Saban. The iconic and now-retired head coach is serving as a key part of ESPN's college coverage, as he embarks on this new chapter of his life. But Saban will always be connected to the Crimson Tide, regardless of where he works or lives, and whom he picks to win the SEC.

Though, for the future generations of fans and alumni who may not truly understand the immensity of what the seven-time national champion achieved, the University of Alabama has a grand plan in mind.

The football field on which the Tide have called home for nearly a century will be named after Saban, per TideIllustrated's Tony Tsoukalas. Bryant-Denny Stadium honors Bama's other most legendary figure (Bear Bryant), so it is only fitting that Nick Saban Field resides inside it.

This eternal gesture is a no-brainer when considering all the titles, accolades and revenue the 2024 ESPY Icon Award winner has brought to this Tuscaloosa-based institution. Saban returned to the SEC in 2007 and helped restore an elite tradition following a near-two-decade championship drought

The on-field results satisfied the fervid fandom's demands for excellence and launched him into the same conversation as Bryant, something that was incomprehensible before his arrival. And yet, many will argue that Saban surpassed the longest tenured head coach in Alabama football history and stands alone as the greatest of all-time.

Both men are synonymous with this state's culture and pride and thus deserve to be forever commemorated. The change is set to to take effect on Sept. 7 ahead of the Crimson Tide's matchup versus the South Florida Bulls.

Alabama football is wasting no time in showing Nick Saban the love

During his 17 years in Alabama, Saban won six national titles, 16 bowl games and amassed a sensational record of 206-29. He did not have a losing season and did not lose more than two games in a single campaign after 2010. The size of this already colossal imprint expands even further when factoring in the relentless nature of the SEC.

Saban adapted, thrived and endured in the best conference in the country. His dominance can sometimes overshadow just how grueling this gauntlet can be, but with him now gone and Oklahoma and Texas coming aboard, the depth of this league will be even more appreciated.

The icing on this magnificent, towering cake of a coaching career is a graceful stride into the sunset. When many pundits and individuals, including this writer, were ready to count out Alabama football last season, Saban and his team recovered and snatched the SEC Championship from Georgia.

Although the Crimson Tide fell short versus Michigan in the College Football Playoff, they were the lone reason that the Bulldogs did not get the opportunity to defend their title and vie for a three-peat. If Nick Saban could craft a fairy-tale ending that did not conclude with an eighth national crown, one would assume this would be it.

Saban, Alabama press ahead

Fans hope his wisdom and greatness will continue to influence quarterback Jalen Milroe, safety Malachi Moore and the other players coming back for year one of the Kalen DeBoer era. Saban is not leaving the program, per se, as he still has an office in Bryant-Stadium, but it will be surreal to witness the first game after his retirement.

However, the school's momentous dedication should make the transition just a bit easier. The entire community should be delighted to see him take center stage before opening kickoff.

No matter what he says, it will be quite tough for Saban to be unbiased in his analysis now that Alabama's field is going to bear his namesake.