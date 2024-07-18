Alabama football will start off the 2024-2025 season staring down the barrel of a highly competitive SEC Conference that has now gone full Voltron mode with Texas and Oklahoma flanking former Big 12 member Texas A&M, providing increased competition for a spot in the NCAA's first-ever 12-team playoff season.

The Crimson Tide's daunting schedule means that every player on Alabama football's roster must bring their A game if Coach Kalen DeBoer's team is to lead the Tuscaloosa based crew to the national championship.

The Tide participated in SEC media days this week in Dallas, Texas, highlighting the urgency of their upcoming championship mission and reacquainting the media with star QB Jalen Milroe, who spoke on DeBoer's confidence in him.

Meanwhile, Nick Saban's SEC Title Game pick drew a savage response from an Alabama offensive lineman. The Tide landed a five-star wide receiver than has fans talking.

Alabama football's 2024 roster is packed with star talent, led by Milroe at the QB position.

The team is also stacked on both lines and has skill players who can put the ball in the end zone for Coach DeBoer's team. Here are the top five returning players for Alabama football this season heading toward Week One's matchup with the Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers in the Yellowhammer State:

5. Justice Haynes, RB-

Haynes will take over for Jase McClellan this season and brings the talent of a former five-star at his position grouping.

Haynes is a native of Roswell, Georgia and former multi-sport star with the ability to throw a baseball 90 miles per hour, left-handed. Haynes rushed for less than 200 yards last season in limited action but could go off for 1,000 plus yards in 2024-2025.

He has a knack for finding the end zone as evidenced by the 72 TDs he racked up during his high school career.

4. Parker Brailsford, OL-

Alabama football has a stellar tradition of developing offensive linemen, especially since Nick Saban began roaming the sidelines, and now Brailsford will attempt to continue that tradition with his former coach DeBoer at the helm.

Brailsford was a key part of the Joe Moore Award winning unit at Washington football as the nation's best at that position grouping and should instantly improve the Tide's overall offensive attack. At 6-foot-2, 275 pounds, he is a little more fleet of foot than some of the guys ‘Bama has had in the interior of the o-line in recent years which portends a shift in the rushing attack style DeBoer will bring with him to SEC country.

3. Malachi Moore, DB-

Moore could have declared for the NFL Draft but chose to remain as a bridge between the Nick Saban and Kalen DeBoer eras for Alabama football.

His outsized personality, versatility and physicality could make him a top NFL Draft pick. For now, he will be charged with leading a revamped ‘Bama secondary that lost Caleb Downs to Ohio State and Terrion Arnold to the NFL.

Alabama football picked up Keon Sabb from Michigan who could pair with Moore to create a devastating one-two punch in the back end of Alabama's defense.

2. Deontae Lawson, LB-

Lawson is another in a long line of game breaking linebackers for Alabama football who will be tasked with leading the defense now that Dallas Turner is in Minnesota with the Vikings.

He started 11 games last season for Alabama and racked up 67 tackles (5.5 for loss) and three sacks.

A semifinalist for the Butkus Award as the nation's best LB, Lawson will have the spotlight firmly focused on him this season if the Tide compete for an SEC title and a College Football Playoff spot. If not, he could take plenty of heat in the local and nation media. Simply put, it's his time now.

1. Jalen Milroe, QB-

Can Milroe take a Michael Penix Jr. style leap for Alabama football under Coach Kalen DeBoer, and lead his team to an undefeated regular season and playoff spot?

Milroe has the arm talent, physicality, calmness and leadership skills to do just that. He engineered an upset victory over Georgia in the SEC title game and was potentially a few good snaps (that ended up being bad snaps) from departed center Seth McLauglin away from heading to the national championship game and a Rose Bowl victory vs. Michigan.

With improved play on the o-line and a stronger start to the season, Milroe can be a Heisman Trophy finalist.

The jury is still out on whether he is a superstar or just an above average quarterback for Kalen DeBoer's team but one future outcome seems like an inevitability: Milroe will give it his all to lead Alabama football to the big show this season, and he will make things incredibly exciting while doing it.