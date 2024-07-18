The college football offseason is almost over as we are halfway through July. The season will get going in about a month and a half, and college football fans everywhere are eager for the new beginning. College football fever is rampant across the country as we get closer to the season, but also because of the new EA Sports NCAA 25 video game that just came out on Monday. All in all, it's an exciting time to be a college football fan, and one fan base that is excited for the season is Texas football fans. The Longhorns have a big season ahead of them.

This college football season is going to be a big one for a number of reasons. The sport is going through big changes, and some of those changes are going to be seen for the first time this season. Let's take a look at what some of them are.

First off, there are going to be some new rules seen this year in college football, and some fans aren't really in favor of them. Perhaps the biggest change is the addition of the two-minute warning. Fans have already started getting sick at all of the commercials that are happening in today's era of college football, and the two-minute warning is another way for tv networks to get more commercial times in.

The bigger changes, however, come with conference realignment and the expanded College Football Playoff. College football is going to look completely different next year because of those two things. California schools playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference? Yeah, things are changing.

Conference realignment has shaken things up big time in college football. The power five is no longer a thing as the Pac-12 is essentially dead. Every team left for a new conference except for Oregon State and Washington State. Those two teams have scheduling alliances with the Mountain West.

Every other Pac-12 school found a new home. Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State are now in the Big 12. Oregon, Oregon State, USC and UCLA joined the Big Ten. Lastly, Cal and Stanford joined the ACC (makes a ton of sense, right?).

The other big change with conferences comes in the SEC. Oklahoma and Texas are both leaving the Big 12 and they will join the SEC. The Big Ten and the SEC are loaded with good teams and seem on the verge of forming two super conferences.

This season, we will also see 12 teams make the College Football Playoff. For about a month, the College Football Playoff will be happening. Some people aren't in favor of the big expansion, but there will be more marquee college football games, and it's hard to be too upset about that.

All in all, this is going to be one of the biggest college football seasons of all time. The game is changing, and this is the start of a new era.

Texas football is now in the SEC

Speaking of conference realignment… Texas football is one of the biggest names to watch this season in college football, and their move to the SEC is a major reason why. The Longhorns are expected to be one of the best teams in college football this season as they are returning a ton of talent from their College Football Playoff team, and they will be playing in arguably the toughest conference in the country now. This team was great last year, but the Big 12 wasn't nearly as strong as the SEC. It's going to be interesting to see if the Longhorns can have the same success in their new conference this season.

Everyone knows that things will be harder on Texas football this year now that they are in the SEC, but they are a popular pick to win the conference, and also a popular pick to win the national championship. The Longhorns lost in the CFP last year, but they did win by 10 points on the road against Alabama early in the season. That is a great sign that they will be able to have a good year this season as the Crimson Tide went on to win the SEC.

It's not going to be easy, but there is a reason why Texas has the second best odds to win the conference. This is one of the most talented teams in the country, and they can compete with anybody. Here are three reasons why they will win the SEC.

This year is a down year in college football quarterbacks, but that isn't really the case in the SEC. Carson Beck is back for Georgia, Jaxson Dart is back for Ole Miss, Jalen Milroe is back for Alabama and Quinn Ewers is back for Texas. Having Ewers back is going to be huge for Texas football. This would be an unfortunate year for the Longhorns to have a first-time starter. Their first season in the SEC would make that a difficult task. Instead, they have one of the more experienced QBs in the country, and one that has already won in one of the most difficult environments in the SEC.

2. Returning production

Texas football returns more production from last year than most teams in the entire country, and that is why everyone is so high on them this season. They were able to make a run to the College Football Playoff with a lot of these same starters, and most teams in the SEC and around the country will be breaking in a lot more new players. Yes, the SEC will be harder to win than the Big 12, but these guys do know how to win a conference championship.

3. Confidence

Confidence goes a long way in college sports, and it can't be stressed enough how big that win at Alabama was for this Texas football team and their mindset coming into this season. The Crimson Tide have been the top dog in the SEC and college football for over 15 years, and the Longhorns went in to Tuscaloosa and handed them their worst home loss of the Nick Saban era. That Alabama team was the best in the SEC last year. Because of that, Texas knows that they are capable of taking down any team in their conference.