It’s been a couple of seasons since Alabama has been at the top of the college football world. The fact this is being mentioned speaks volumes to how much success head coach Nick Saban has had since becoming the man in charge before the 2007 season.

With six national titles won since his initial hire, nobody’s suggesting Saban should retire. After all, if finishing fifth in the final College Football Playoff rankings (with their two losses being by a total of four points) is considered an off-year, he’s probably doing pretty good.

With that said, there are a few voids Saban has to fill if they want to dethrone Georgia from the mountain top, and the main one is at quarterback, where Bryce Young has played at a premium level since becoming the starter in 2021. The coach had a few words for the men hoping to succeed Young when the season starts, as told by Clint Lamb of BamaInsider.com (via Twitter).

Per Lamb: “Nick Saban on Alabama’s QB battle: ‘Development at that position is going to be critical for us this year because I like the guys around them.'”

Whether it’s Jalen Milroe or Ty Simpson taking over, they’ll have some huge shoes to fill. Not only do they have Young to follow, but the likes of Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones before the 2021 Heisman trophy winner. In other words, high standards will have to be maintained, or Saban will find someone who can keep the ship rolling.

Consider Milroe and Simpson officially on notice, and for the Crimson Tide and their fans, the hope is they’ll be up to the task.