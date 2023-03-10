The Alabama Crimson Tide did not have a typical, dominant season on both sides of the ball in the 2022 campaign. Alabama still managed to emerge as a contender for one of the four spots in last season’s College Football Playoff.

Even though USC and TCU failed to win their respective conference title games, the College Football Playoff selection committee still decided to leave Alabama out of the final CFP rankings. The SEC powerhouse instead went on to play in the 2022 Sugar Bowl, where it clinched a convincing 45-20 victory over Kansas State.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban came away from the season with multiple what-ifs, including his team’s failure to “finish a couple games.”

“At the same time, I’m more focused on controlling the things that we can control to try to help our organization be as competitive as possible and put ourselves in the position where we get in the playoffs and we have a chance to play for those games,” Saban said during a recent appearance on the “Know Mercy with Stephen A. Smith” podcast.

“The fact that we didn’t do it last year — we lost two games on the last play of the game, and I think we lost those games. Some of those errors and mistakes that we made — and I take responsibility for that—but that was our issue. We didn’t finish a couple games that we needed to finish.”

In the big picture, Saban plans to address these issues in order to get the Crimson Tide back to the top of the mountain in college football.

“That’s what we’re focused on,” Saban said. “How can get those things fixed, so we can grow and develop and have one of those teams that are competitive enough to be in the playoffs and have a chance to win a championship.”

Overall, Alabama finished with a 3-2 record in one-possession games in the 2022 season, including its narrow road defeats to LSU and Tennessee in SEC play. The Crimson Tide did at the least cap off their campaign on a promising note, winning their final four contests of the year.