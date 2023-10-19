After losing to Texas in week two, every game on the schedule for Alabama football became a little bit more stressful. Suffering a loss that early in the season is hard when you know that a second loss will essentially end any hopes of making the College Football Playoff. So far so good, however, for the Crimson Tide after that loss to the Longhorns. Alabama has rattled off five straight wins since then, and they are now 6-1 and ranked #11 in the country. Their SEC title and CFP hopes are still very much alive heading into this weekend's clash with Tennessee football.

Tennessee football also has a loss this season and they can't afford another. The Volunteers lost to Florida earlier this season, and they are coming into this matchup with a 5-1 record and ranked #17 in the nation.

This is a must-win game, and for Alabama football, they might have to go to battle without some key players. Malachi Moore and CJ Dippre are both battling injuries right now, but Nick Saban offered an update for them on Wednesday.

“Both guys have practiced, so I think if they continue to progress like they have, they’ve got a good chance to play,” Nick Saban said, according to an article from On3. “But nobody can predict that right now.”

Having those guys on the field will be crucial for Alabama football's success. The Crimson Tide have to have this one, and being at full strength would obviously go a long way.

Tennessee won the matchup between these two teams last season on a last-second field goal, and the game was one of the best of the year in college football. Let's hope for another thriller this weekend.