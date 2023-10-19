The Alabama football team enters Saturday's home showdown with the Tennessee Volunteers with a 6-0 overall record; 4-1 in conference so far. Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide will have its hands full with Josh Heupel's Vols, who are 5-1 on the season with the lone loss coming to the Florida Gators in the Swamp last month.

Saban noted that one of four contributing running backs will likely receive more playing time going forward as he praised his performance recently. Alabama football quarterback Jalen Milroe got 100 percent honest on what it feels like to be the number one quarterback recently as well.

Terrence Ferguson Dealing With Health Issues

The Alabama football coach also spoke about key Milroe protector Terrence Ferguson on Wednesday. Ferguson is a 322-pound lineman who can play multiple positions, and he has been working to overcome injuries lately in hopes of improving his health and making an impact on the team going forward.

Ferguson suffered a high ankle sprain against Ole Miss two weeks ago that caused him to miss game action. He is a former #64 overall prospect in the country according to On3.com.

Last season Saban and the Crimson Tide missed out on the college football playoff as Saban politicked for his team to get in. This season, the hope for Alabama football fans is that Saban's team has what it takes to go on a winning streak including an SEC title and possible playoff appearance.

Ferguson Improving, Coach Saban Says

“He’s doing better,” Saban said about Ferguson's health on Wednesday.

“He’s practicing every week. I think he’s getting better every week. I think he’s closer to probably 100% this week than he has been. Those high ankle sprains are not easy to sort of get over.

“It takes a little while to develop the ability to push off and have explosive power, which is hard to play in the offensive line if you don’t have that.”