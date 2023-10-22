The Alabama Crimson Tide have everyone in Tuscaloosa going wild and in a celebratory mood following their thrilling 34-20 come-from-behind victory over the Tennessee Volunteers. Alabama football head coach Nick Saban, who's definitely relieved that his players got the job done on the field, did not forget to thank Crimson Tide fans following the victory.

“I wish I could thank each one of them personally,” Saban said, per Abby McCreary of The Crimson White.

Alabama football found itself in a bind early in the Tennessee game, with the Volunteers up 13-0 by the end of the first quarter. The Crimson Tide's struggles continued in the second period. Down by 13 points entering the second half, Alabama began to set the table for what became a comeback victory with a strong third quarter. The Crimson Tide scored the final 27 points of the game while holding the Volunteers scoreless in the entire second half.

A loss to Tennessee would have been a painful blow to Alabama's chances to earn a ticket to the College Football Playoff down the road. The Crimson Tide had already lost to the Texas Longhorns back in September and absorbing another defeat at this point of the season will have a debilitating impact on Alabama's odds to win the national title.

The comeback victory versus Tennessee was the Crimson Tide's biggest in Tuscaloosa since 1995, according to ESPN Stats & Info. It is also the third-biggest halftime comeback for the program in school history.

With the win over the Volunteers, Alabama could see itself crack the Top 10 again.