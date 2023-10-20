No. 11 Alabama football's Week 8 will feature a familiar opponent when they host the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers. This has all the makings of a potentially great showdown between two SEC opponents in the rivalry matchup known as the “Third Saturday in October.” But this may be one that Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have had circled since last year's game.

When these two met last season, by the time the game ended, there was a cloud of cigar smoke hovering above Neyland Stadium, and one of the goalposts was unceremoniously uprooted and dumped into the river outside the stadium. That's because the Volunteers' football team won an absolute thriller, considered one of, if not the best game of the entire college football season last year. Neyland Stadium had never been louder, and college football was at its apex.

It's doubtful Saban and Alabama football fans felt that way, though. It was the first time that Alabama had lost to Tennessee football since 2003. Most believe that the Volunteers had something to do with the recent minor downfall of the Alabama football program—or at the very least, with removing their dominance.

Tennessee fans sure wouldn't mind taking credit for that, but a big part of last year's victory for the Volunteers was playing at Neyland Stadium, one of the toughest venues in college football. This year, the matchup returns to Tuscaloosa at Bryant-Denny Stadium in front of a Crimson Tide crowd that will be eager to take the Volunteers out of the game. So, let's get into some Alabama Week 8 predictions.

Alabama football struggles with Tennessee football's pass rush

The matchup to watch most of the evening will be Alabama's offensive line versus Tennessee's defensive line. The Crimson Tide football team has given up 31 sacks, ranked 126th in the country. The Volunteers, meanwhile, have the country's third-best 24 total team sacks against opponents this season. Expect the Crimson Tide offensive line to give up their fair share of sacks during this game, at least four. This is a Tennessee defensive front that is seemingly getting better by the week.

Alabama football holds Tennessee to 20 points

The Volunteers scored their second-lowest total of the season in last week's win against Texas A&M with 20 points. Their lowest total was against Florida when they traveled to The Swamp, their only loss of the season thus far. Alabama is currently 15th in total defense, holding teams to the 11th best 16 points per game (per Team Rankings), and they are 2nd in the SEC in sacks with 26, just ahead of Tennessee. Not to mention, they are tied for 4th in the SEC in interceptions with seven.

Rattling Joe Milton is one thing that the Alabama defense will have to do, hoping he'll make mistakes. But Alabama's biggest problem will be stopping the Volunteers' run game, which is averaging 5.7 yards per carry and 232 yards a game. If Alabama can contain the run at all, at least minimizing it, then the Volunteers won't put up many points.

Jalen Milroe hits two deep balls for scores

The quarterback position for Alabama football this year has been a perplexing one, but one that has Jalen Milroe as the best option for this team without a shadow of a doubt. He's literally the only option for this team as Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson are not the answer. Milroe has been a mixed bag. At times, he's looked amazing, and then others abysmal. He somehow finds most of his interceptions on shorter routes while he's accurate on deep ball throws.

Of course, some of Milroe's issues undoubtedly have to do with the atrocious offensive line in front of him this season that has allowed 26 sacks. If Milroe can find time against this tough Tennessee front seven, then Milroe hits at least two deep balls for scores.

Alabama wins a tight game that comes down to a Will Reichard field goal

Field goals have been a big part of this game dating back to when Lane Kiffin almost beat the Crimson Tide in his lone season as the Volunteers' football head coach. Last year it came down to a Will Reichard 50-yard field goal for the lead. But Reichard sailed the ball wide right, which then set the Volunteers offense up to drive down the field and hit their own 40-yard game-winning field goal off the foot of Chase McGrath that sent Neyland Stadium into endless joy.

It was a scene like no other last season, one that has most Tennessee fans still joyous. This year, the stage is different, in Tuscaloosa, where Alabama will be avenging last season, with Will Reichard hitting the game-winner, sealing a Crimson Tide victory.