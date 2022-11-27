Published November 27, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

Alabama’s chances at making it to the College Football Playoff is looking slim. Despite an Iron Bowl win against rivals Auburn, the team still sits on the bubble when it comes to the final dance. Their two losses earlier this season might come back to haunt them: teams with two or more losses are unlikely to be picked by the committee.

That doesn’t mean, though, that Nick Saban isn’t going to do everything he can to bring Alabama to the College Football Playoffs. After their win against Auburn, the Crimson Tide coach detailed why he thinks his star-studded team should be selected to the final post-season bracket, per Chris Low of ESPN.

“I don’t make those decisions, but I know what a resilient football team this has been,” Saban told ESPN. “We’ve lost two games to top-10 opponents, both on the last play of the game and both on the road. We (Alabama) could have easily won both games but didn’t. We’re a good football team and hopefully people will recognize that and we’ll get a chance.”

The two losses Saban is referencing are against the Tennessee Volunteers and the LSU Tigers. While the Crimson Tide coach is right that they kept it competitive in that game, it’s unclear if that will matter to the CFP committee. Alabama will need to hold their breath for the decision of the College Football Playoff selection team.

Alabama has historically been one of the favorites to be selected to the Final Dance. However, this season, their spot in the CFP is in jeopardy. Will the Crimson Tide make it back?