Alabama football head coach Nick Saban has spoken out about the struggles of the Crimson Tide offense and what the goals are for improving it as the season moves forward.

It's important to say that Alabama's offense is far from the worst compared to the rest of the nation, but there have been points so far in the season that have been a slog. Especially from what fans have seen in the past in terms of what a Saban-led offense can look like, this season has been a drastic change.

Saban said to the media that the No. 1 goal for the offense to improve is focus on the little aspects that leads to efficient execution according to on3.com's Dan Morrison.

“So, it still all comes back to fundamental execution. When everybody fundamentally executes, then you have a much better chance to have successful plays and have consistency in what you’re doing,” Saban said. “So if you can go fast and do that, I think it can put the defense on its heels. But the first thing you gotta do is execute.”

While a possible solution can be for the offense to move faster rather than a methodical pace, Saban said that at the end of the day, it goes back to his original viewpoint.

“I think when you go up-tempo, you only get a rhythm if the up-tempo is helping you have successful plays,” Saban said. “But the successful plays still come from execution.”

Time will tell if the offense will improve as the first test for the No. 11 Alabama football Crimson Tide will be to take on the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers in a big SEC matchup.