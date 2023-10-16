No. 11 Alabama football hosts No. 17 Tennessee on Saturday. The Crimson Tide has now won five straight games after losing at home to Texas. However, one alarming stat has Nick Saban feeling a bit uneasy. Alabama has allowed 31 sacks this year, which ranks 130th of 133 FBS teams. When asked if that fact is concerning, Saban just said “hell yeah.”

Tennessee upset Alabama last year in epic fashion. The Volunteers rallied in the fourth quarter to put up 18 points and win in the final seconds by a final score of 52-49. That was among the best wins, best games, and best atmospheres of the 2022 season. These teams are very different than they were a year ago, but the energy is the same.

Jalin Hyatt scored five touchdowns for Tennessee; Jahmyr Gibbs had three for Alabama. Quarterbacks Hendon Hooker and Bryce Young now play on Sundays, but current Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe said he expects the atmosphere to be the same. Nick Saban also said this is one of the best rivalries in college football.

Arkansas managed to sack Milroe five times last week, and Texas A&M managed to get him six times the week before. This has been a theme all year for Alabama. While protection issues start with the offensive line, sacks can sometimes fall on the quarterback as well, and Milroe recognizes that. “Mistakes happen, nobody is perfect.”

Tennessee is 5-1, with only a road loss to Florida. While the offense is not as potent as it was a year ago, the defense is very real. The Volunteers rank in the top 20 in total defense and scoring defense through six games. PFF ranks Tennessee seventh in defense, sixth in pass rush, and third in coverage.

Still, Alabama is a nine-point favorite at home this weekend. The Crimson Tide are absolutely still contenders for a College Football Playoff appearance, despite the non-conference loss.