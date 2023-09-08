Alabama football coach Nick Saban is mentally preparing his team for their upcoming showdown against the Texas Longhorns. Alabama got off to a strong start to their season against Middle Tennessee. However, Saban is well aware that Texas football is a different animal.

Saban recently spoke on the impending matchup and what it will take for his team to get off to a 2-0 start in 2023.

“Everybody has got to look at this like it's a street fight,” said Saban, per the Montgomery Advertiser. “We're all going to be in the street fight. There's going to be good things happening, bad things happening and we've got to stay positive, supportive, and help our players do a great job for 60 minutes in the game. I don't give a darn what happens in the game.”

The two college football blue bloods met a year ago in Texas. Alabama football narrowly escaped with a 20-19 victory. That game was highlighted by an injury to Texas football quarterback Quinn Ewers. However, Ewers will be back in the lineup for Saturday's matchup.

The Crimson Tide are looking to bounce back from what was a disappointing 2022 season, at least by Nick Saban standards. After losing the 2021 National Championship to Georgia, Alabama football found themselves out of the 2022 Playoff entirely, losing two regular season games in the process to LSU and Tennessee.

The Tide are currently ranked at number three in the AP rankings behind Georgia and Michigan.

Saturday's game against Texas is slated to kick off at 7:00 PM from Tuscaloosa.