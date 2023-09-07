The Alabama football team did what they were supposed to do with an easy victory over Middle Tennessee State in Week 1. After the game, Nick Saban went viral for some very Saban-esque comments after being asked a question about Jalen Milroe.

"This is a Coke bottle. It's not a crystal ball." – Nick Saban when asked how Jalen Milroe's performance against MTSU will help him next week against Texas and beyond. #Alabama #RollTide #CFB @CocaCola pic.twitter.com/5GOJTbnye9 — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) September 3, 2023

Now, just days before a huge showdown with Texas, Saban has apologized to that reporter, Austin Hannon, for his comments:

“You didn’t ask a bad question the other night. I just didn’t answer it very well. When a guy plays well in a game at any position, it should help his confidence and it should help him perform better in the future. But I do think that every player has to understand that just because I played well, I still want to try to improve the few things I could’ve done better.”

Saban's initial response included a crystal ball reference as he stared at his Coke bottle and asked Hannon how he thought Milroe would perform going forward, and kept mentioning hypotheticals.

So, this appears to be an apology from the Alabama football coach, although it's not the first time we have seen Saban get a bit snarky during a press conference, and it won't be the last, either.

Milroe, who was competing with Tyler Buchner for the starting job, went 13-of-18 for 194 yards and three touchdowns in the 56-7 win. However, the Week 2 showdown with Quinn Ewers and Texas will be a huge test for the Crimson Tide and Milroe to see how they handle this intense matchup.

Nonetheless, this apology attempt from Nick Saban isn't a common sight, so this one might be worth keeping.