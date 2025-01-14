Social media sensation Sydney Thomas continues to captivate audiences, this time with a viral photo alongside Nick Saban. The 21-year-old model and University of Alabama student posed with the iconic former Crimson Tide coach during a celebrity golf event, sending fans into a frenzy, On3 reports.

Thomas, who skyrocketed to fame after appearing as a ring girl for the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight in November 2024, has been at the center of internet speculation ever since. Her revelation about receiving a “Roll Tide” direct message from an unnamed SEC football coach during an appearance on the “Like A Farmer Podcast” added fuel to the fire.

“It was from another SEC football team coach and they just DM’d me, ‘Roll Tide,’” Thomas said, keeping the sender’s identity under wraps. Social media exploded with guesses, with many humorously pointing fingers at Saban, despite his lack of social media activity.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, known for his playful online antics, added to the intrigue. “We have the answer. RTR,” he tweeted, prompting more speculation about his possible involvement. Kiffin’s history as Alabama’s offensive coordinator makes his comments even more entertaining, though the mystery coach’s identity remains unknown.

Rising Star Embraces the Spotlight

Thomas, originally from St. Louis, Missouri, has handled her growing fame with grace and humor. She celebrated reaching one million TikTok followers shortly after the Paul-Tyson fight and continues to entertain her fans with engaging content.

Although she enjoys the attention, Thomas remains tight-lipped about other notable figures who have reached out to her. She emphasized the importance of staying focused, laughing off rumors while balancing her studies and career.

When asked about her dream gig, Sydney Thomas mentioned wanting to work a fight featuring Conor McGregor against either Jake or Logan Paul. With her charisma and rising popularity, this ambition seems well within reach.

Thomas’s encounter with Saban, shared on her social media, was captioned, “Out on the course today with the GOAT #rolltide,” further cementing her connection to Alabama’s storied football legacy. Whether it’s through cryptic DMs, viral posts, or ambitious goals, Thomas knows how to keep the spotlight on her.