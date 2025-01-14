Sydney Thomas, the 21-year-old University of Alabama student and rising social media star, has become the talk of the town following her viral moment as the ring girl for the highly anticipated Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight in late 2024. During her recent appearance on the “Like A Farmer Podcast,” Thomas revealed that her sudden fame brought some unexpected attention.

When asked about her most surprising direct message since her viral debut, Thomas shared a cryptic story about an SEC football coach who messaged her with a simple, “Roll Tide.” Although she didn’t disclose the coach’s name, she confirmed that he supports Alabama — or at least does now. The mysterious message set social media ablaze, with fans and commentators speculating about the sender’s identity.

Thomas, who is currently pursuing her degree online to accommodate her travels, appears unfazed by the buzz. Instead, she seems to enjoy the intrigue surrounding her story. Adding to the mystery, Thomas recently shared a photo with former Alabama head coach Nick Saban at a celebrity golf event, captioning it, “Out on the course today with the GOAT #rolltide.” The playful post only fueled the internet’s frenzy.

Rising Fame and Dreaming Big

Thomas, originally from St. Louis, Missouri, has leveraged her newfound fame to grow her online following. She celebrated hitting one million TikTok followers shortly after her appearance at the Paul-Tyson bout in Arlington, where Jake Paul claimed victory by unanimous decision. With her quick wit and engaging personality, Sydney Thomas has turned her moment in the spotlight into a steady rise in popularity.

Though she refrains from revealing the names of other celebrities who have reached out to her, Thomas hinted that her inbox includes more than just football coaches. Laughing, she explained that she doesn’t want to invite any unnecessary drama.

Looking ahead, Sydney Thomas shared her ultimate dream gig as a ring girl: a fight featuring Conor McGregor and one of the Paul brothers. With her charisma and growing platform, it’s easy to imagine her working some of the biggest events in combat sports.

Thomas has embraced her viral fame, balancing her online courses with high-profile appearances while keeping fans entertained. Whether it’s through cryptic DMs or bold career aspirations, she knows how to keep the spotlight shining.