The head coaches in the SEC are throwing their chips in with Alabama.

Alabama football is getting a vote of confidence from the other coaches in the SEC as it prepares to battle Michigan. The SEC coaches believe the Crimson Tide will defeat Michigan in the Rose Bowl, per The Athletic.

Alabama is in the College Football Playoff as the no. 4 seed, sneaking into the game because of a win over Georgia in the SEC championship. Alabama lost only one game this season, to Texas. That was in September and the Alabama football team rolled out wins ever since over everyone they played.

The SEC coaches, many of whom faced Alabama this season, believe the wins are going to keep rolling. The coaches feel Michigan must have success running the football in order to keep up. The consensus among the coaches was that Alabama's defense is too much for the Wolverines.

“One thing (Michigan) must do is get it to third-and-short,” said an SEC head coach, per The Athletic. “If they can do that, they’ll have a shot. You can’t let Nick get into their third-down packages.”

It's a bit remarkable to see Alabama football get so much praise and votes of confidence, as they are technically the underdogs in this game. Michigan enters the game as the no. 1 seed in the CFP. The Wolverines ran the table this season, entering the Rose Bowl with a perfect 13-0 record. Michigan went undefeated while at the same time playing several games without head coach Jim Harbaugh, who was forced to serve a suspension from both the school and later the Big Ten over a sign-stealing scandal that clouded over the football program.

Alabama and Michigan play on Jan. 1 at 5:00 Eastern.