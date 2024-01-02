Alabama football cornerback Terrion Arnold shares his 'LANK' message to quarterback Jalen Milroe after loss to Michigan football

On the final play of the Rose Bowl in overtime, Alabama football quarterback Jalen Milroe took the snap and ran straight up the middle where he was stopped three yards short of the goal line. The 4th down play clinched a Michigan football victory, and that Alabama would fall short of advancing to the College Football Playoff national championship.

After the loss, Milroe was supported by cornerback and close friend, Terrion Arnold, who reminded Milroe of their mantra “LANK.” LANK, which stands for ‘letting all the naysayers know,' was an acronym the two came up with before the season and have used throughout the trials of the 2023 season.

“I told him, “I love you and we’re going to keep LANK’ing,'” Arnold said. “He battled a lot, came through a lot, and anyone criticizing him can take it up with me. That’s what being a brother is all about — you’re supposed to have your brother’s back through good and bad,” via The Athletic's Kennington Smith III.

The season may not have ended how Milroe and the Crimson Tide would have liked, but he did overcome a lot and ended up putting in a tremendous season. After an early season benching, Milroe returned as the clear starter and helped Alabama qualify to postseason play with a 4th-and-31 game-winning touchdown against Auburn and a win over Georgia. Milroe went from the bench to in consideration for one of the top quarterbacks in college football. To do this in a single season is a huge accomplishment in itself.

Milroe should continue to improve off of this season, but he may not be doing so alongside Arnold in 2024. Arnold still has the option to declare for the NFL Draft, a decision he must make by January 15th.