The Wolverines linebacker shared insight on the final play of the game.

Michigan football is advancing to the CFP championship game after stunning Alabama 27-20 in overtime.

The end of the game was intense, as the game was tied in overtime. Blake Corum broke the stalemate with a rushing touchdown for Michigan football. Alabama had the chance to score in a pivotal 4th-and-goal situation. However, the Wolverines got a clutch stop and took the win after Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe was stopped on a rushing attempt on 4th and goal to end it.

After the game, Wolverines linebacker Junior Colson revealed some insight on that final play, according to Brett McMurphy of Action Network:

“Michigan’s Junior Colson on last play: ‘We knew exactly what was going to happen. When the moment gets tough, you go to your best player & they went to their best player & we were right there to stop it. We said it's 4th down, one last play, everybody strained, everybody strained to the ball'”

J.J. McCarthy went off for Michigan football, throwing for 224 yards and three touchdowns. The man of the hour, Blake Corum, rushed for 83 yards including the game-deciding touchdown in overtime.

Michigan's win did not come without tough resistance from the Crimson Tide. Jase McClellan ran for 87 yards and scored two TDs on the night. Meanwhile, Jalen Milroe totaled 116 yards in the game.

Michigan football remains undefeated and advances to play in the College Football Playoffs championship game.

The Wolverines entered the game 0-2 in CFP play with semifinal losses to Georgia and TCU over each of the last two seasons.