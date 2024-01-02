Alabama football suffered a brutal loss to Michigan in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day, 27-20 in overtime.

The end of the game was intense, as the game was tied in overtime. Michigan running back Blake Corum broke the stalemate with a rushing touchdown. Alabama football had the chance to score in a pivotal 4th-and-goal situation. However, the Wolverines got a clutch stop and took the win after Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe was stopped on a rushing attempt on 4th and goal to end it.

Immediately after the game, Milroe was visibly upset:

 

Alabama football fans just could not fathom why Nick Saban called the play that way in their final chance to tie the game up. Some fans even started to question if the Crimson Tide even deserved to be part of the Rose Bowl.

Michigan started slow but then overcame a 7-point deficit in the 4th quarter to win. That comeback is tied for its largest 4th quarter comeback win under Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh has been the head coach at Michigan since 2015.

In what was an old-school game that featured 13 punts, eight fumbles, a missed extra point and multiple special teams mistakes, every point and mistake was magnified.

And in the end, it wasn't Milroe and Alabama football, but Jim Harbaugh's team – following back-to-back seasons of losing in the CFP semifinals – that did just enough to keep their undefeated season alive and give themselves a chance to win Michigan's first title since the 1997 season.