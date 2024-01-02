The Alabama quarterback was incredibly disappointed by how things turned out.

Alabama football suffered a brutal loss to Michigan in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day, 27-20 in overtime.

The end of the game was intense, as the game was tied in overtime. Michigan running back Blake Corum broke the stalemate with a rushing touchdown. Alabama football had the chance to score in a pivotal 4th-and-goal situation. However, the Wolverines got a clutch stop and took the win after Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe was stopped on a rushing attempt on 4th and goal to end it.

Immediately after the game, Milroe was visibly upset:

Alabama football fans just could not fathom why Nick Saban called the play that way in their final chance to tie the game up. Some fans even started to question if the Crimson Tide even deserved to be part of the Rose Bowl.