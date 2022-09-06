fbpx
Twitter reacts to Alabama football star Bryce Young’s hilarious Dr. Pepper NIL commercial

Bryce Young, Alabama football

Bryce Young is not in the NFL yet, but he’s already raking in big money while still playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide, thanks to a number of NIL deals he has, including one with Dr. Pepper. The Alabama football quarterback, in fact, has already starred in the “Chaos Comes to Fansville”commercial for Dr. Pepper.

Twitter had fun reacting to the acting job of Bryce Young in the commercial and to the reality that he represents, which is what it is like for college athletes to finally make money out of endorsements.

College football fans should expect to see more of Bryce Young in commercials, as there just seems to be no stopping his celebrity from taking off higher. Back in 2021, Dr. Pepper had Clemson Tigers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei in its “Fansville” commercial, but  Uiagalelei did not have the kind of season most people thought he would have, as he disappointed under center for Clemson football.

This time around, Dr. Pepper is banking on a much more reliable quarterback in Bryce Young, who did not waste much time showing the college football world why he is a favorite to win the Heisman Trophy this season when he put together an explosive performance in the Crimson Tide’s season debut 55-0 victory over the Utah State Aggies over the weekend.

In that game, Bryce Young went 18 of 28 for 195 passing yards and five touchdowns. He also burned rubber for 100 rushing yards and a score on only five carries. Up ahead for Bryce Young and the Crimson Tide is a road game in Austin against the Texas Longhorns this coming Saturday.

 

