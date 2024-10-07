While it's still in position to make the College Football Playoff, Alabama football has seen better days. After dropping from first to seventh in the AP Poll in the wake of its rare loss to Vanderbilt, it's now losing an upperclassman.

Junior defensive tackle Jehiem Oatis is moving on, via ESPN's Pete Thamel.

“Alabama junior DT Jehiem Oatis plans to redshirt and enter the NCAA transfer portal, he told ESPN,” Thamel reported. “Oatis started 13 games his first two years and was a Top 40 recruit. He said the reason for leaving is playing time, as he played 25 total snaps against Georgia and Wisconsin.”

Oatis has just two tackles and one pass defended this year. Last season, the Mississippi native had 26 tackles along with two passes defended and a half-sack.

The Crimson Tide's defensive line has been led by fellow upperclassmen Tim Keenan III, Tim Smith, and LT Overton. However, head coach Kalen DeBoer may need to shake up the entire defense after allowing 40 points to the Commodores, who aren't an upper-echelon squad.

Will Alabama have a better showing against South Carolina?

Alabama football is at a breaking point

Vanderbilt exposed the Tide's schematic weakness with a triple-option offense, which kept them on the back foot as they constantly had to bring down ballcarriers in open space.

DeBoer sounded off after the loss, via Sports Illustrated's

“They're going to run the clock down, shorten the game. We knew that that was going to be the case, we talked about it all week long,” the former Washington coach said. “All week I've said [Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea] has done a great job of playing team football, and that's exactly what they did. It comes down to being assignment sound, and they put you in isolated spots where one guy has to get the ball carrier down.”

To avoid other teams copying the Commodores' playbook against them, Alabama must prove that it can keep track of where the ball is going against any type of option attack, as run-pass options are common in the modern game.