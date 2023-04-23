Alabama Football is coming off a disappointing season, finishing 2022 with an 11-2 record after a 45-20 drubbing of Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl.

Saturday’s spring game at Bryant-Denny Stadium gave head coach Nick Saban a chance to evaluate his team, which returns just 40% of its production from last year according to ESPN’s Bill Connelly.

Saban’s Alabama football squad is ranked number two in the nation in the ESPN 2023 spring power index.

When asked to give his early assessment, Saban said, “I like this team.”

“All in all, I think we had a good spring,” Saban added, saying that he likes the energy and spirit of this year’s group.

For Alabama football to compete for a championship, the team must replace projected top five draft pick Bryce Young. Saban said the team’s prospective starters, Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson, have an advantage because of their experience in the system.

Saban added that the competition has been fierce. He also lamented the dropped passes and interceptions in Saturday’s game.

Standout performers included running back Justice Haynes, a 5-foot-11, 200 pound freshman and the top high school recruit out of Georgia, who ran for two scores on the day.

“I think he’s got a really bright future and I think he will contribute to the team this year,” Saban said about Haynes’ debut.

Defensive stars Kool-Aid McKinstry and Malachi Moore have drawn rave reviews.

The Alabama football head coach added that he likes his team’s toughness and said that they have a better practice mentality than previous teams. They need to clean up mental errors to take the next step, Saban added.

Alabama’s season kicks off September 2 at home against Middle Tennessee State.