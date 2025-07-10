It’s been a busy offseason for the San Antonio Spurs so far, beginning with the NBA Draft. The Spurs added a potential franchise cornerstone in Dylan Harper with the No. 2 overall pick. They fortified their frontcourt with the free agent signing of Luke Kornet and the trade for Kelly Olynyk. And now the Spurs latest roster signing in free agency is the return of veteran guard Jordan McLaughlin, as per Shams Charania of ESPN.

The Spurs’ signing of Jordan McLaughlin in free agency brings their current roster to 13 players. McLaughlin returns to the franchise for his first full season in a Spurs jersey. He was traded to the Spurs ahead of last season’s trade deadline alongside De’Aaron Fox in a multi-team trade also involving the Sacramento Kings and the Chicago Bulls.

In the second half of the season, McLaughlin appeared in 18 games for the Spurs at a little over six minutes per game. He averaged 2.5 points and 1.5 assists with splits of 53.6 percent shooting from the field, 45 percent shooting from the three-point line and 100 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Combined with his appearances with the Kings, McLaughlin shot 41.3 percent from the three-point line last season in 46 games.

The now seven-year NBA veteran obviously played a crucial role for the Spurs in the second half of the season whether it was on the court or in the locker room. McLaughlin began his NBA career with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2019-20 when he signed a two-way contract.

Following two seasons on a two-way contract, McLaughlin signed a standard deal with the Wolves for the 2021-22 season. He played the first five seasons of his NBA career with the Wolves before signing with the Kings as a free agent last offseason.

Bringing back McLaughlin, the Spurs backcourt depth chart now includes McLaughlin, Fox, Harper, Rookie of the Year winner Stephon Castle and Devin Vassell with Keldon Johnson also able to play guard.

