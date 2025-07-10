The Green Bay Packers are getting creative with their fans to build up excitement for the upcoming season.

Literally.

The team has announced its “Give Us A Sign” contest, which looks for “clever captions” and “savvy sign ideas” that will be used on gamedays. A panel of judges will pick the top 16 entries as finalists. Fans will then vote for their favorites.

The winner will have their slogan printed on official signs, game tickets, a trip to Lambeau Field, and hotel accommodations in Green Bay. Overall, the approximate value of the prizes is $3,000, according to the team's website.

The contest will accept submissions until July 23. The voting runs from July 29 to August 25, and the announcement of the winners is on August 29.

New Chapter for Pacers

The Packers are hoping that all signs point to a better campaign after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round of the playoffs last season.

Article Continues Below

Green Bay hasn't found much success with young quarterback Jordan Love, who has been hampered by injuries, after the departure of longtime star Aaron Rodgers. Entering his sixth season, fans are praying that the 26-year-old Love will finally make the leap and join the other elite signal-callers in the NFL.

The Packers are also going through a transitional period with new incoming president and CEO Ed Policy. He will officially take the helm of the squad on July 25, replacing Mark Murphy, who reached his mandatory retirement age of 70.

Policy recently said coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst won't be given contract extensions before the season, saying it would “create a lot of issues.” LaFleur and Gutekunst each have two years left in their deals.

Still, Policy said he has faith in LaFleur, Gutenkunst, and director of football operations Russ Ball.

“You’ve got three exceptional people doing an exceptional job right now and working well together,” said Policy in a report from NBC Sports' Charean Williams. “I feel very good about all three of those individuals. I love them. I trust them. I respect them.”

Talk about giving the Packers a good sign.