ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

College Football Week 3 is upon us and we're set to bring you another betting prediction and pick for all the action. This next matchup takes place in the Big 12 Conference as the No. 20 Arizona Wildcats (2-0) take on the No. 14 Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) in a can't-miss showdown. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Arizona-Kansas State prediction and pick.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Arizona-Kansas State Odds

Arizona: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +225

Kansas State: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -280

Over: 58.5 (-118)

Under: 58.5 (-104)

How to Watch Arizona vs. Kansas State

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Arizona Could Cover The Spread/Win

After much offseason speculation as to how this offense would perform under head coach Brent Brennan and offensive coordinator Dino Babers in their first seasons, it seems as though everything is clicking for the Wildcats on that side of the ball. Arizona has weapons everywhere and none are more imposing than the presence of Tetairoa McMillan, the 6'5″ wideout who may be considered the best pass catcher in the country. Him and quarterback Noah Fifita, who were teammates in high school, have an unmatched chemistry when finding each other on the field. They are both aided by a very experienced offensive line that has given Fifita every opportunity to make plays for their team. Expect another big performance out of the pair as they try to upset on the road.

The Arizona defense also returns a number of key starters and while they've been susceptible to taking part in shootouts over the last two weeks, they have a tremendous ability to bend and not break when playing on their half of the field. Defensive back Tecario Davis is a name to watch and he'll likely be shadowing Kansas State's best pass catcher. If they can hype their defense up and get their players flying to the ball early, Arizona could gain some ground on disrupting the offensive flow the other Wildcats are known for. If they can come up with a few key stops, their offense should do enough to flip momentum and give them the lead at some point of this game.

Why Kansas State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Kansas State Wildcats ended last season as a well-oiled offensive machine that did a great job of limiting their turnovers and coming up big on the defensive side of the ball. It turns out that Sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson is just the next-man-up the Wildcats were looking to run this high-octane offense. He's thrown for four touchdowns and only one interception thus far, but it's his mobility in the pocket and ability to run the football that has fans buzzing about his potential. His elusive run game adds to that of Junior ball-carrier DJ Giddens, who now has over 100 rushing yards in each of the first two games. Expect Kansas State to use him in a workhorse role here as they try to wear down Arizona's front line.

Kansas State saw a real fight in their last game at Tulane, but it was their defense that effectively won them the game behind DJ Giddens' strong showing on offense. They managed a wild 60-yard scoop-and-score in the fourth quarter to take the lead in the game, only to be followed by a game-sealing interception in the endzone on Tulane's final drive. They certainly can't afford to play from behind against a strong offense like that of Arizona and it'll be tough for them to contain McMillan for much of the game. Kansas State will, however, look to bring the pressure on the quarterback and force broken plays as they try to keep Arizona's offense on the bench and taking their time in possessing the football.

Final Arizona-Kansas State Prediction & Pick

With Arizona winning their last nine consecutive game and Kansas State being one of the favorites in the Big 12, this is an early “game of the year” for both teams to really prove their muscle. Kansas State is the favorite due to their home-field advantage and abilities to turn the ball over on defense.

While Arizona has been an offensive powerhouse, they've turned the ball over in each game so far this year. Mistakes like that will prove to be crucial against a defense like Kansas State. Furthermore, they gave up 130 rushing yards on the ground to New Mexico's running back – if they allow DJ Giddens to have a day like that, they're not likely to cover this betting spread.

I see this game being decided by 10 points as the Kansas State defense will eventually dig their heels in and change the momentum of this game. I also see DJ Giddens having a big day on the ground as this offensive line opens lanes for hime. Still, expect the Wildcats of Arizona to have their moments on offense throughout this one. However, it'll be the Wildcats of Kansas State that cover this spread.

Final Arizona-Kansas State Prediction & Pick: Kansas State -7.5 (-110)