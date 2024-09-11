The Colorado football team shockingly fell in a Week 2 clash against an old rival, Nebraska football in a 28-10 loss. Following an embarrassing Week 2 loss, Paul Finebaum dropped quite the quote regarding head coach Deion Sanders and his football program during an episode of ESPN's Get Up.

“This thing feels like it's heading for a disintegration,” Finebaum said. “At some point, I feel like Deion Sanders is going to say, ‘I gotta get out of here and go someplace else.'”

The Buffaloes haven't had an easy start to the season. They played the reigning FCS champions, North Dakota State, in a game that went down to the fourth quarter. Although Colorado won 31-26, it was a bit concerning for a Big-12 school nearly losing to an FCS program.

Regardless, many thought it was a trap game and it certainly played like one. Moving onto Week 2 looked to be more promising. Colorado beat Nebraska 36-14 in 2023 and 2024 looked to be more of the same. However, the inverse happened, as Nebraska demolished Colorado. Even with the loss, some issues look to be more off the field than on the gridiron.

What is Paul Finebaum referring to about Colorado football, Deion Sanders ‘disintegration'?

Many off-the-field issues have taken place already in the 2024 season. Before the season began, Colorado football restricted Denver Post columnist Sean Keeler from asking Sanders any questions, according to the Denver Post. The newspaper also stated that Sanders's contract contains a clause that only requires him to meet with “mutually agreed upon media.” With the struggles of the football program, Sanders is more susceptible to critical questions.

It's not solely with the media. There was a report about Sanders refusing to have the Colorado marching band play the school's fight song. Instead, he wanted the speakers to play his son, Shedeur's song, ‘Perfect Timing' anytime his son scored. Although both Shedeur and Deion dismissed the rumors, along with the university, it wasn't a good look for the second-year Colorado football coach.

Considering that these instances happened within the first two weeks of the season is alarming. Colorado is also dealing with some major player moves. Florida Gators defensive back Cormani McClain, a five-star recruit transferred from Colorado. McClain dropped a concerning comment via ESPN that threw some shade at his old university by saying he doesn't “just play for clicks, I want to be involved in a great leading program.”

Colorado has a chance to turn around the narrative when they face off against Colorado State in Week 3 for an in-state showdown.