Immediately following the apparent departure of Fred McNair to Texas Southern, Alcorn named Cedric Thomas as their next head football coach. The program released a statement about the hire on Tuesday afternoon.

Interim president Tracy M. Cook spoke about the hire of Thomas, saying, “Alcorn State University's commitment to our football program and student-athletes is unwavering,” said Dr. Tracy M. Cook. “I am thrilled to appoint Cedric Thomas as our new head football coach. I believe he is uniquely positioned to continue our championship-winning tradition. His passion for the game, approach to leadership of our student-athletes, and his vision for the future will continue to strengthen our culture of excellence as a leader in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.”

Interim Director of Athletics Robert Raines also weighted in. “We are grateful that Coach Cedric Thomas has agreed to be our new head football coach. Thomas brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position. As an Alcorn alumnus, Coach Thomas is a familiar face to the program, having served two stints with the Braves. He aligns perfectly with our culture, has a great command of the program, and rapport with our players, and is committed to sustaining a winning program centered on strong academics, community outreach, and high-character student-athletes.”

Cedric Thomas has a history of working with Alcorn. Before returning in March 2022 as the team's defensive coordinator, he served as defensive back coach from 2012-2015 and defensive coordinator from 2016-2017. He also has head coaching experience at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff as well as Mississippi Delta Community College, both his alma maters.

Thomas spoke about his appointment as coach, saying, “I am extremely humbled, thankful, and honored for this opportunity to lead the Alcorn State University Braves as the new head football coach. I want to continue to build on the foundation that was laid before me by so many legendary coaches, players, and staff. We will continue to make the University and alumni base proud of our championship culture.”

The hire comes amid an odd situation surrounding now-former head coach Fred McNair and Texas Southern. McNair was in the final year of his contract with Alcorn as was rumored as a serious candidate for the open Texas Southern coaching position. It appeared that McNair left his position at Alcorn to assume the role as Texas Southenr head coach but the Texas Southern Board of Regents could come to an agreement on a four-year, $313,000 contract to hire a new head coach on December 15th. The board then voted to defer voting on a new head coach on December 19th.

Now, McNair's possible hire at Texas Southern is in limbo as rumors circulate that Andre Johnson is a serious contender for the position and Ed Reed expressed his interest via his social media account.