Fred McNair, the long time head football coach for the Alcorn State Braves, is reportedly accepting the Texas Southern job, according to HBCU Sports.

McNair had come to the end of his deal with Alcorn State and was immediately interested in coaching the Tigers. Conversely, Texas Southern let Clarence McKinney go following a disappointing season in which the Tigers went 3-8.

Texas Southern hired McKinney in 2018. During his tenure, the team posted a record of 12-35. This season, they had two games where they gave up more than 50 points to the opposing team. Toledo slammed them 71-3, and Rice rolled over them with an easy 59-7 victory.

At the end of the 2023 season, the Tigers dropped their final game against the previously 1-9 Arkansas Pine-Bluff Golden Lions. Texas Southern jumped out to an early 21-0 lead in the first quarter. In the fourth quarter, however, they allowed 22 unanswered points, eventually losing 35-34 in heartbreaking fashion.

The Texas Southern administration hopes that McNair can turn the program around. The team has a solid foundation to build upon, particularly in quarterback Jace Wilson. The Furman transfer won SWAC Newcomer of the Year as he threw for 1,630 yards, 10 touchdowns, and only five interceptions.

McNair also has a history of success at Alcorn State that he hopes to bring with him to Texas Southern. In his seven year career, McNair's teams have had a 48-33 record. They were especially dominant in 2018 and 2019 as they received back to back bids to the Celebration Bowl. In total, McNair's Braves have won four SWAC East titles.

Most recently, Alcorn State finished with a positive 7-4 overall record and a 6-2 record in the SWAC. The team comprised of six All-SWAC selections, the third most in the conference.