Alcorn State University alumnus Darian Holt is set to be featured on season seven of the Netflix original series ‘The Circle.’Netflix announced that the series would be returning for season seven later this month and introduced the cast for this season.

The series follows players who live alone in apartments and compete against each other only using a social media platform called the Circle in an attempt to win $100,000. It is a hybrid of reality program, game show, and dating show. ‘The Circle’ is one of Netflix’s most popular shows.

This isn’t Holt’s first time in the spotlight, as he is a viral educator and influencer. Holt and his 6th grade class went viral when Holt recorded his class mispronouncing his fraternity Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. as Apple Fried Apple Inc. The video went viral on social media, gaining millions of views. Holt has since coined Apple Fried Apple into a youth organization to provide children with a sense of belongingness, togetherness, and academic excellence while introducing them to Black Greek life and HBCUs.

Holt and Apple Fried Apple have been featured on several news and entertainment platforms, including Good Morning America, the then Nick Cannon Talk Show, and the 2021 BET Awards. Being an influencer has allowed Holt to become an event host. He has hosted events at several institutions, including Jackson State University, the University of Southern Mississippi, Troy University, and his alma mater, Alcorn State University.

Holt took to X yesterday to share the exciting news. A 2022 tweet of his even resurfaced where he shared his interest in joining the show. Now, just two years later, that tweet has come into fruition. “No lie I really wanted to be on The Circle. I feel like I woulda been perfect for that show. Netflix sleep lol,” he tweeted.

Holt isn’t the only Divine Nine that’s in the circle this season. Jadejha is a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., while castmate Antonio is a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. This season Antonio will be catfishing as Tierra, who is also a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc.

The Circle season 7 premieres with the first four episodes on Wednesday, Sept. 11, with episodes 5-8 premiering Sept. 18, episodes 9-12 premiering Sept. 25, and the finale premiering Oct. 2, on Netflix.