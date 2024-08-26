On Saturday, Alcorn State University's Sounds of Dyn-O-Mite received the exciting news that they will represent Mississippi in the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

This will be the band's first time joining this iconic event, known for its rallying cry, “Let’s Have a Parade,” which has been a parade staple since 1924.

In the next 18 months, the Sounds of Dyn-O-Mite will dive into intense preparation, including rehearsals and creative fundraising efforts. These activities will unite the university and the local community while gearing up the students for this unique performance.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a long-standing American tradition that signals the start of the holiday season. Over nearly a century, it has grown to feature Macy’s giant balloons, elaborate floats, outstanding marching bands, celebrities, and Santa Claus, all contributing to the festive atmosphere.

Dr. Everson Martin, the band’s director, shared his excitement about this historic chance, “I’m so excited for our students to experience this momentous occasion. It is a major opportunity for Alcorn State University, the community, and the state of Mississippi. This is the first time our band program will be represented on a stage such as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and I cannot wait for Thanksgiving Day 2025.”

To mark the occasion, Macy’s gave the Sounds of Dyn-O-Mite an initial $10,000 to help kick off their fundraising efforts.

Sara Flores, an associate producer of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, said, “Macy’s is thrilled to invite the Sounds of Dyn-O-Mite to join us for the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The band’s dynamic performance truly wowed us during the selection process, and I’m excited to have these talented students perform on a national stage in November 2025.”

As the Sounds of Dyn-O-Mite prepare for this incredible opportunity, they’ll be showcasing their talents and representing Mississippi on a global stage. This chance to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a huge honor and a thrilling milestone for the band and school.