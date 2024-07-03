Alec Baldwin is still facing manslaughter charges for the shooting that led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.

Filming continued in Montana, and one of the safety officers who was hired to see the film completed, Paul Jordan, is set to testify against Baldwin in New Mexico (where the deadly shooting happened). Jordan has worked for Universal for quite a while on film sets, ensuring safety precautions were in place. In 2022, he set up a consulting business, and Rust was one of the first jobs he got for his new company.

Testimony against Alec Baldwin in Rust

Variety reports that the testimony revolves around riding a horse at full gallop, and Alec was advised not to do that. Apparently, he wasn’t happy about being told what to do. This, along with other incidents, has been brought up.

“We took the gallop out of it completely,” Jordan said. “He just kept insisting that he was capable of doing it, and we didn’t feel he was.”

Additionally, he mentioned that Baldwin heeded warnings “very reluctantly.”

Beyond that, there were other instances.

“There was a little bit of yelling at times, insisting he could do certain things that everyone else felt he couldn’t do,” Jordan testified during a pre-trial interview.

Prosecutors want to use his testimony as proof of a recklessness pattern that the actor continues to exhibit. The big, damaging argument is that Baldwin is careless regarding safety. However, Baldwin’s defense wants to exclude his opinions since Jordan wasn’t on set in New Mexico.

“Nothing that took place in Montana more than a year after the accident occurred is relevant to any issue in this case,” the defense argued.

There are video examples of the star cursing and rushing the crew while filming in New Mexico.

“Baldwin is on trial for involuntary manslaughter, not his attitude,” the defense wrote in a filing for the case.

“Using isolated clips of an actor playing a cowboy on a movie set as evidence of the actor’s recklessness is like using footage of a boxing match as evidence that the boxer is violent,” the defense continued in its writing.

With all this said, we’ll see where it goes from here with Alec Baldwin. A hearing on several motions to exclude testimony is set for next Monday, and jury selection begins on Tuesday. Whatever happens, it’ll be interesting. After all, it’s very serious charges.

Meanwhile, he’s gearing up for his TLC reality show, The Baldwins, which gives viewers a glimpse of the family’s life

Rust is expected to be released this year or possibly later. No exact date has been announced yet. When confirmed, we’ll be sure to report it here.